Welcome to the Mars Review of Books. Let’s start with what others are saying about us:

Take[s] on the establishment

—Politico

This is a magazine that’s like magazines used to be: a difficult to find transmission from another world that only makes sense on its own terms, no user’s manual included, and all the more refreshing for that.

—Fred Scharmen, author of Space Forces

The literary organ of Dimes Square

—Verso Books Blog

I don’t know about that last one. But it’s funny, so I included it. As the editor of the Mars Review, I’d put it like this:

The Mars Review of Books is the world’s biggest little book review. We’ve published dazzling and much talked-about work from Tao Lin, Magdalene Taylor, Sean Thor Conroe, Carlos Dengler, Default Friend, and many more—without sacrificing our scrappiness, freedom to say what we please, or our commitment to the elegant, intelligent long-form writing.

This is our digital home. Subscribe here. We also publish a elegant print magazine, which you can find here. Subscribe to the annual plan to get the print edition delivered straight to your door as soon as it comes out.

Why do we exist in the first place?

Today, legacy publications find themselves on a race to the bottom in order to succeed in the politicized, clickbait culture of the internet age. Meanwhile, independent writers outside that system are relegated to ephemeral media like Twitter and podcasts. The MRB sets out to bridge these two worlds—taking leave out the worst. It has since become the canonical place to find sense-making on subjects of the public interest and the most interesting place for stylish criticism on literature and art.

