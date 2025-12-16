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Discussions
Dogma 26
Some Principles for the Continuation of the Novel as a Form
Feb 24
•
Noah Kumin
44
10
December 2025
How to Live the Contemplative Life in an Age of Distraction w/ Jared Henderson
Mars Review Podcast #19
Dec 16, 2025
•
Noah Kumin
13
4
54:16
What I Got Wrong in Life and Art
And Why I Need Your Help
Dec 3, 2025
•
Noah Kumin
48
8
November 2025
What's on Gordon Glasgow's Bedside Table?
In another installment of our “bedside table” series, writer Gordon Glasgow shares some of the books he took as companions with him when he left NYC…
Nov 7, 2025
•
Noah Kumin
and
Gordon Glasgow
6
2
October 2025
Seeing Pink
by Audrey Snow Matzke
Oct 30, 2025
•
audrey snow matzke
12
4
Lies, Conspiracies, and Mating Traps
Daniel Naroditsky, Vladimir Kramnik, and an Exploration of the Dark Underbelly of Online Chess
Oct 27, 2025
•
Noah Kumin
16
2
August 2025
When the Drugs Stopped Working
Jessica Baldanza on Emily Witt's Latest Memoir
Aug 5, 2025
13
3
July 2025
Double the Size w/ Matthew Davis
Mars Review of Books Podcast #18
Jul 28, 2025
•
Noah Kumin
10
1
1
2:21:59
What's on The Cultural Futurist's Bedside Table?
Nietzsche, Edie Sedgwick, and more.
Jul 18, 2025
•
Noah Kumin
and
Rachel Haywire
18
5
How to Escape the Coming Tide of Slop
Introducing The Aleph
Jul 10, 2025
•
Noah Kumin
24
7
June 2025
The Clocks Have Stopped. You're Invited to Celebrate
Celebrate the End of Historical Time with Me Tonight and Tomorrow. Buy and read my novel to find out what this means.
Jun 4, 2025
•
Noah Kumin
20
1
3
May 2025
Arty-ficial Intelligence with Hansen Shi
Mars Review of Books Podcast #17
May 8, 2025
•
Noah Kumin
1
1
1
1:06:42
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